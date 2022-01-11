MARION, IL — Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois will return to Washington, D.C., in June, the group announced Tuesday.
The trip is tentatively scheduled for June 7. This will be the group's eighth flight for veterans since 2016.
The honor flight trip involves a full day of touring D.C., with stops at stops at the National World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery and more.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois says all its honor flights are free for veterans to attend.
The group says veterans are chosen for the flights based on their dates of service. Those who served in World War II are selected first, as well as any terminally-ill veterans. The group says it currently has more than 300 veterans on the waiting list for flights and is serving those who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the time between those conflicts.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois says any veteran who has applied and is not chosen to travel on the June flight, Flight 8, will have their application held for a future trip.
To register a veteran for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, visit veteranshonorflight.org. Those who would like to donate to the program can also do so at that website, or at any Peoples National Bank or Banterra Bank location in southern Illinois.