MARION, IL — So far, Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois has taken 458 southern Illinois veterans on a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C., to tour military monuments. The trip is free for the veterans, and it takes a lot of donations.
This spring, the program is taking 170 more veterans to D.C. on flights seven and eight.
A Navy veteran who has been on every flight serving as a guardian said the support from the community is vital.
"That's why Honor Flight has taken off as it has. We are very fortunate to have the people here to keep us going. It's not cheap doing these flights, but it's well worth it," said veteran Ed Smith.
Each flight cost $100,000. That gets the vets to D.C and to the monuments once they're there.
Thursday, People's National Bank donated $5,000 to flights seven and eight. Organizers said the generosity is humbling.
"The outpouring of the support financially and volunteers never ceases to amaze me. We have such a great team to do this work, and they just keep coming through for the love of doing it," said Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Board Chairman Bryan Questelle.
As long as people continue to send in donations, volunteers with the honor flight said the future looks bright.
"We started in 2016, first flight in 2017. I don't intend to stop as long as I'm around and there are veterans to take. We hope to keep doing it as long as we can and pass it on to the next group," said Questelle.
It's a simple gesture for our nation's heroes.
The next Veterans Honor Flights are scheduled for May 1 and June 9. For more information, visit veteranshonorflight.org.