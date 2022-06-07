MARION, IL - 88 veterans took part in the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois on Tuesday. The event takes the group on a daytrip to Washington D.C. to see the monuments and memorials built in honor of their service. The group landed back in Marion at around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
The community crowded around the front of Veterans Airport in Marion to welcome the 88 men home from their trip. As the veterans ventured down the walkway from the tarmac the crowd cheered for them as their names and branches they served in were announced over the loudspeakers. Charles Reinoehr was one of the first veterans to get off the plane. Reinoehr served in Vietnam, and says it was a powerful experience to see the Vietnam Memorial.
"It brought back a lot of memories," Reinoehr said. "The saying some gave some and some gave all, it was very emotional at times."
In many cases Vietnam veterans, like Reineohr, weren't given a heroes welcome when they got back from the war. But that wasn't the case on Tuesday.
"This was awesome!" Reinoehr said about the crowd. "Truly really unexpected or anything. Might mention that at the wall the graduating, I don't know how many years ago, the West Point class graduating they had 29 officers from that class got killed in Vietnam. And they were all presented a wreath."
Robert Kieper was on last year's Honor Flight. He says being at the airport to welcome his fellow veterans home is an honor.
"It was something we didn't get in the 65, 66, 67, 68, 74, we didn't get that welcome. Even like when I came home from Germany in 66 the atmosphere than was even hostile towards the veterans," Kieper said.
The Honor Flight is completely free to the veterans who take part. Tuesday's flight was originally scheduled for June of 2020, but was rescheduled because of the pandemic.
If you know a veteran who would like to go on an Honor Flight, click here to learn more about how you can get them signed up.