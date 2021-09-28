WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL – Flight 7 of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois took off Tuesday morning after more than a year of delays.
The trip for veterans was initially schedule for May 5, 2020, but the Covid pandemic forced the flight to be rescheduled for 16 months later.
Veterans selected for the original flight were allowed to take part in this year's trip, or wait for another Honor Flight.
The plane took off from Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois with 87 veterans onboard and landed in Washington D.C. around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Every veteran on the flight was required to show proof of vaccination.
The group of honored veterans will return to Illinois around 8 p.m. Tuesday, and will be greeted by a Welcome Home Ceremony at the airport.
That ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and will include entertainment, food trucks and the Freedom Path Walk for the veterans.
Foodservice will last until all Veterans have walked the Freedom Path along the front entrance.
Due to parking restrictions at the airport, there will be buses taking attendees to the ceremony from off-site parking lots. Those buses will leave every twenty minutes.
Masks will be required on those buses.