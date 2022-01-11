Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois announced Tuesday that veterans will have the opportunity to fly to Washington D.C again in June.
This is the eighth flight the all-volunteer group has organized to honor local veterans. It will fly on Tuesday, June 7.
All veterans are encouraged to apply through the honor flight website.
According to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois, veterans are selected based on their dates of service, with those serving in World War II being selected first along with any terminally-ill veterans.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois currently has 300 veterans on a waiting list for flights. Any veteran who has applied and is not selected to travel on Flight 8, will have their application held for a future flight.
Since the honor flights began in 2016, 520 local veterans have flown to Washington D.C. to see memorials built in their honor.
Flight 8 was originally scheduled for June 2020, but was rescheduled due to the Covid pandemic.