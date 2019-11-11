PADUCAH— The special day started early Monday morning with a Veterans Day breakfast while artist Tim Bertram painted on stage.
He created a patriotic piece on stage in mere minutes in in front of veterans and their families with music playing in the background. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.
Three veterans - Steve Kyle, Paul Stevenson, and Randy Crouch - were wrapped in Quilts of Valor. The quilt's purpose is to bring warmth, comfort, and peace.
"We do this, veterans do this, because it is something they want to do and they have this feeling inside to be able to do this," Crouch, one of the quilt recipients said. "To go and serve... we don't expect anything for it so I guess when you receive something like this it's a real honor"
Away from the chaos, veterans and active service members can come behind the curtain and tell a part of their story in the private recording booth.
Bob Martin, a US Army Vietnam veteran sat down at the recording booth to give his thanks.
"Many times I've been to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. I saw it when it was here in Paducah," Martin said. "As I think of that, I reflect on those who served under me when I was in Vietnam whose names are on that wall. Except for the graces of god, my name would be on that wall."
Sgt. Martinez who is currently serving in the US Army and has done tours in Korea and Afghanistan sat down to talk about his love for the army.
"Having the opportunity to serve my country with allies overseas in garrison and in a combat zone is why I joined. I'm telling you I love my life. I love my job and I love my country," Martinez said.
For those who shared their stories, and those who still haven't, we appreciate their service.
The stories captured on video will be archived at the McCracken County Public Library to create a record of local veteran stories.