MURRAY, KY — Local groups are still helping those impacted by the Dec. 10-11 tornado outbreak in the Local 6 area. The VFW post in Murray has thousands of dollars available for veterans impacted by that storm and others that have caused damage recently.
They want the money to go to veterans who need it most.
To receive financial assistance, veterans need to fill out an application. They must present proof of their service and that they were impacted by one of the storms, even the more-recent winter storm.
It's all through VFW Post 6291 in Murray.
After the tornadoes in December, VFW Post Commander Ryan Buchanan says donations came in from across the country for west Kentucky veterans.
Already, they've been able to put some of the money towards big projects like reroofing the home of a veteran's window. Now, they have an additional $100,000 for more projects.
"Those that are suffering the worst of course are going to come first," Buchanan says. "So if you're completely without a home and you're a veteran, reach out what is this weekend. If your home is missing its roof, reach out. We'll do the best we can."
You can download a copy of the assistance application below. The VFW post says veterans should send the completed form and a copy of their DD 214 via fax to 502-564-4036.
VFW Post 6291 is at 715 South 12th St. in Murray. The post's phone number is 270-681-0662. For more information about the Murray post, click here or visit its Facebook page.