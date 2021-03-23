MURRAY, KY — Police want your help identifying the person who vandalized a veterans memorial in Murray, Kentucky.
Murray-Calloway County Parks shared photos of the damage on Facebook Tuesday. The memorial is in Chestnut Park in Murray.
The Murray Police Department says the memorial was vandalized sometime between 11 p.m. Monday and midnight.
Two eagle statues that were on the memorial were knocked over and broken.
"We are in disbelief early this morning as we discovered that the Veteran‘s Memorial had been vandalized," the parks department said. "If anyone has any information about what happened, please contact MPD. This is totally unacceptable."
The police department says anyone with information about who damaged the memorial can call Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.