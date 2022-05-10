Tuesday is KY Gives Day, and one of the many causes you can support is an effort organized by veterans to help provide books to children in Marshall County.
US Vet Connect says Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is going to Marshall County, and the organization is raising money to help sponsor books for children.
US Vet Connect founder and CEO Theresa Walters says the donations will help fast track the effort to get books into the hands of eligible children.
Walters says her nonprofit's goal is to build a national organization "bound by honor and pride with the sole purpose of helping as many humans in need as possible, for as long as possible, while raising awareness of issues facing veterans."
Click here to donate to their KY Gives Day fundraiser.
For more information about US Vet Connect, visit usvetconnect.com. Walters says the organization is also in need of volunteers. To learn more about how you can help, email theresa@usvetconnect.org.