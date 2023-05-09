MARION, IL — Local veterans received a big welcome home Tuesday night after taking part in the latest trip from Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
The group of 89 veterans just returned from Washington, D.C., landing at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois has taken more than 700 veterans on these trips since they started.
There was lots of entertainment on hand at the airport Tuesday night for the community members waiting to welcome the returning veterans, including food trucks and live music. But, that all came second to the real reason folks were there: to honor our nation's veterans.
"It's just a really special day for those guys and gals that have served, and I think it's been really special for the family to all gather with their flags and signs and everything," says Kate Obermiller, whose father was on the flight.
This flight was the 10th put on by Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.