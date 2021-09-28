  • Leanne Fuller

veterans welcomed home3.jpg

MARION, IL — Dozens of veterans returning home from an honor flight to Washington, D.C., received a warm welcome home at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois Tuesday night.

The 87 veterans went on the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois' seventh honor flight.

Some of them waited 14 months for the trip because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

veterans welcomed home2.jpg

In our nation's capital, they visited plenty of iconic locations, including the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials.

Members of the community were invited to welcome them home, greeting them with banners, signs, flags and lots of fanfare. 

veterans welcomed home1.jpg

For more information about the Veterans Honor Flight program, visit veteranshonorflight.org.