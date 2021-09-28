MARION, IL — Dozens of veterans returning home from an honor flight to Washington, D.C., received a warm welcome home at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois Tuesday night.
The 87 veterans went on the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois' seventh honor flight.
Some of them waited 14 months for the trip because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In our nation's capital, they visited plenty of iconic locations, including the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials.
Members of the community were invited to welcome them home, greeting them with banners, signs, flags and lots of fanfare.
For more information about the Veterans Honor Flight program, visit veteranshonorflight.org.