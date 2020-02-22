LOUISVILLE, KY -- Some Kentucky veterans are sharing their stories- through song.
The Radcliff Veteran's Center in Louisville brought in a songwriter from Nashville to help the vets create an 11-song album.
WAVE 3 News Photojournalist Michael Williams got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the songs and the veterans.
The first thing the veterans saw was the video of the title track of their album.
They've been writing songs since July with Mara Stewart, who is a singer-songwriter from Nashville, during singer-songwriter processing groups. They wrote about 20 songs.
"We finally got it organized, straightened out. It was perfect, I'm telling you it was absolutely perfect. Best thing we ever done," Air Force veteran Albert Murrell said.
"For every soldier here, it's a wonderful thing," another veteran said. "Been in Vietnam... It brings the pride back."
We didn't know what to expect at first" Life Enrichment Director Lori Jury said. "We had veterans 60 years old to 103. She took the songs and put them to her acoustic guitar which was great. She put that full band behind them."
"It came out perfect," Murrell said.
Another song from the album they played was called "Old Friend."
"As people listen to it, it's just life stories," Jury said. "It's veterans, and they're senior citizens. It's letting them work through their own feelings. whatever it may be that week. It's just really nice to be able to share their stories."
The album, called "Lest We Forget," was released Saturday night during a concert at the Historic State Theater in Elizabethtown.