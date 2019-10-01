Watch again

MARION, IL — Mission complete. Flight 6 for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois landed safely Tuesday night.

This time, 87 veterans went. That’s the largest number taken so far on the flight to Washington, D.C.

They were welcomed home in Marion, Illinois, with lots of cheers. The welcome home ceremony was bursting with excitement as veterans made their way through the crowd of people, shaking hands.

One of the most touching moments of the night was when the family of a veteran who had died before the trip was presented with an American flag. The group took the flag to D.C. to honor him.

There’s so much emotion involved in the trip, because it brings back memories of a time when some veterans returned home, but didn't feel welcomed. One veteran told me this trip changed his life.

“To see people really appreciate you, it's a whole difference of the world – that they do care, there are people that care – because we didn't know that,” Vietnam War veteran Carl Ostrom said.

To pull off an event like this takes dozens of volunteers and lots of planning. They plan to take a break for a few weeks before they start planning flight 7. The chairman of the board of directors for the honor flight said flight 7 will be in May.