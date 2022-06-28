METROPOLIS, IL — In less than a week, hundreds of people will celebrate July 4th with cookouts and fireworks. While the celebration gives us a beautiful display of colors, some of our furry friends don't appreciate the loud noises. That's why Veterinarian Russell B. Jones is urging pet owners to prepare before fireworks light up the sky.
"We have a lot of options. The first thing is to get it done now," says Jones.
Don't wait — it's the message from Jones at River's Edge Veterinary Hospital. There are options starting with the mildest sedative for your furry friend.
"My favorite and go to is Trazodone, which is a really mild sedative. It helps take the edge off, and it works for a lot of dogs," says Jones.
It starts with making a plan and talking to your vet, especially before fireworks hit the sky.
"We advise a couple of doses before any kind of stressful event like fireworks. That way they've got it on board, and it's ready to go versus trying to bring them back down from their elevated state of anxiety and fear," says Jones.
Jones says every dog is different. That's why you need to create a plan with your vet.
"I would highly recommend reaching out to your vet, asking them questions, seeing what options they have. That way you can tailor a plan that's best for you and your pet," says Jones.
Jones recommends keeping your dog inside this weekend even if they're not usually anxious. Also, make sure your dog's ID tags are up-to-date with contact information.