MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — As the nearly 50 Chihuahuas rescued from a McCracken County home this week continue to recover at the humane society, many of you have been asking when you can adopt them. Thursday, we learned some of the dogs will need more time, but others could be ready soon.
Some of the younger puppies may be ready for adoption in as little as a few weeks, but there are some older dogs in the group that are very frightened of people.
One dog we saw Thursday was shaking and yelping before eventually calming down and letting Veterinarian Russell Jones examine her.
That particular Chihuahua – estimated to be 6 years old – has serious dental disease, missing teeth, and is underweight. Jones said they're going to give her an anti-nausea injection to stimulate her appetite.
The good news is many of the dogs will be ready for adoption sooner. For example, one pup about 16 weeks old was shaking from nervousness, but he was pretty calm overall.
"Puppies this age, they'll have the best chance of having a normal life because they'll have the socialization period is not lapsed yet,” Jones said.
Socialization is one of the biggest hurdles the dogs face. Jones said that means, "getting them used to people picking them up, realizing the hands coming toward them aren't going to eat them.”
Every Chihuahua that Jones examined Thursday got flea and tick medication, dewormer, and a microchip. He will spay or neuter them soon, and he expects some of the dogs to be ready for forever homes in just a few weeks.
Humane Society Director Terry Vannerson released a statement Thursday thanking everyone in the community who has pitched in to help care for the dogs.
Vannerson wrote:
The two people accused in this case – Jennifer Campbell and her father, Harold Campbell – are charged with 43 counts of second-degree cruelty to animals. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is ongoing.