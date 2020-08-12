PADUCAH — Veterinarians nationwide are busier now than before the pandemic.
That information is from Vet Success, a website that tracks the finances of more than 2,000 veterinarian clinics nationwide.
For the past three months it has been busy, busy, busy at Paducah Veterinary Clinic, with veterinarians and vet technicians running in and out the front door to tend to their furry patients.
Owner and veterinarian Dr. Daniel Everett does not know why.
"We knew that we would be busy when we started back, but we didn't realize how busy we would be," said Everett. "For three months, later, and you know it's not unusual for us to have a parking lot full."
Everett said this is happening to veterinarians all over the country.
He said in his office, everyone is bringing in their pets for different reasons.
"We don't know if it's because they're noticing more things because they're spending more time with their animals. We don't know if it's because they got stimulus checks," said Everett. "We don't really know the exact reason. We just feel very blessed to be busy."
He said he is just happy pets are quickly getting the help they need.
The American Animal Hospital Association also said pet emergency rooms are seeing an increase of patients.
They said it comes from general practice clinics that have told pet owners they are booked up for weeks.