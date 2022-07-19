MARION, IL — The Marion, Illinois, VFW gathered Tuesday to recognize Pepsi-MidAmerica and President Keith Dickens for the $5,000 contribution they made to the VFW.
The donation will help the VFW build an electronic sign, which will be placed off of the highway.
A photo taken during the event shows Dickens in the center with sign project coordinator Dr. Ray Hancock and members of Marion VFW Post 1301.
Pepsi-MidAmerica's contribution brings the total amount collected to $30,000.
The campaign continues, with the need to raise an additional $10,000.