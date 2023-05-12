PADUCAH, KY — "Confused" is how the victim in the Sandra Guess identity fraud case says he feels.
Paducah police say Guess created a fake email account in another person's name to message city leaders in defense of her husband, commissioner David Guess. At the time, Commissioner Guess was facing removal from the city commission due to controversy over a racist text he sent to a city employee.
While the commission did vote to remove Commissioner Guess from his seat, he was reinstated after Judge Tony Kitchen ruled his text was protected speech under the First Amendment.
Sandra Guess is charged with a felony in connection to this incident, but she wasn't arrested. Instead, she's been summoned to court on May 18th.
Investigators say Sandra Guess sent the email on January 20.
In it, she called out city leaders by name and said the commission as a whole was an "embarrassment."
Police say they found out it was Guess contacting the email provider and linking the IP address and a phone number back to her.
They say Guess feels she didn't commit fraud because she intentionally spelled the victim's name wrong.
Local 6 tried to speak with Prosecutor Michael Stacy regarding this incident. He said he couldn't make any comments due to it being an open case.
So, we went to the County's Circuit Court Office where we obtained the motion written by Stacey for the summons.
In it, Stacey is requesting the court recall the outstanding warrant against Guess. It reads as follows:
"The Special Prosecutor, Commonwealth's Attorney's office, and detective Dylan cook all agree that a warrant is unnecessary in this action but, due to a miscommunication, one was issued. Therefore, the commonwealth moves for the warrant to be recalled and a summons to be issued."
In an interview with Local 6's Jasmine Youngblood, Commissioner Buz Smith says he is ready to move on to what's important the city.
"We just continue doing what we're going, you know, we got a lot of stuff on the plate of the city and you know these are distractions, or could be distractions, but you just don't let them distract you. You just continue on making the city a better place," he says.
Paducah Mayor George Bray says while he doesn't want to speculate, he believes he knows why Guess did it.
"A spouse in support of their partner you know, made a bad judgment," Bray said, "and did something, you know to help her partner."
"She's been very actively involved in his campaign and very supportive of him and that's what it appears to be to me," Bray continued
The victim, who wants to keep his identity private, says he was "shocked" when he found out Sandra Guess was behind the email. He says he just wants this all to be over.
Bray says his goal is to move forward with all 5 members of the commission as a united front, but says right now it feels like only 4 out of 5 are on board.