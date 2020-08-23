MCCRACKEN COUNTY -- Investigators have released the names the victims and suspects in Saturday night's deadly double shooting in McCracken County.
Police say they received a call Saturday at 7:57 p.m. from an apartment on College Avenue. The woman told police there were people at the apartment that were not supposed to be there.
At 8:08 p.m. a neighbor called 911 saying shots had been fired. By that time, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies had arrived to the scene an found a victim inside an apartment. Deputies were told the descriptions of the people believed to have been involved with the incident. One was identified by name.
Deputies say one victim, Justice Hicks, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person, Victor Moore, 31, was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Deputies, using K-9 units, were tracking down the female suspect around 9:09 p.m. but ultimately found the male suspect, Mykweze Cox of Houston, Texas. Deputies arrested him, and he immediately made statements pertaining to him being the shooter.
The female suspect, Alexis Graham, also of Texas, was found eight minutes later and arrested.
Deputies say Cox admitted to detectives he had discarded his weapon used in the shooting and agreed to point out the area he believed it was. Deputies found the semi-automatic handgun in the thicket near where Cox was arrested. Deputies say the weapon had rounds remaining in the magazine and one chambered.
In an interview with detectives, Graham admitted she went with Cox to the apartment to get money that was owed. Cox and Graham said they went into a locked bedroom at the apartment. Cox said he got into an argument with a victim and was told to leave but refused unless they collected their money. Cox admitted to deputies he was at the apartment to collect for a drug debt.
Cox told deputies as the altercation escalated, it resulted in Cox firing multiple rounds at both victims. Both Cox and Graham admitted Cox was the shooter.
Detectives later found the car Cox and Graham had used to get to the apartment-- a 2001 BMW. Deputies believe Cox and Graham were disoriented after they left the apartment and couldn't find their car, which led them to running away from the scene.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter said, "As tragic as this event was, I am very thankful and proud of the law enforcement teamwork exhibited. The suspects were taken into custody within one hour and 32 minutes from the time 911 call was received concerning shots being fired. Please keep the family of these victims in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."