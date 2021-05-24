MARION, IL — We have yet to talk to anyone about a weekend arrest that has sparked outrage on social media.
Marion, Illinois, police arrested a man who they say approached them in a hostile way.
The incident was captured on camera, and the video now has some saying police used excessive force.
We went to the Marion Police Department on Monday, but no one would comment on camera. The department referred us to its press releases.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher didn't want to comment on an ongoing investigation.
We asked a bartender at Pookies bar, where it happened, if an owner could speak to us. We have yet to hear back.
What we do know is that the Marion Police Department is investigating internally.
The incident happened at Pookies' Bar in Marion Friday night.
In the video, three Marion police officers detained a man who was resisting arrest. One officer was seen repeatedly punching the man. Shortly after, a fourth officer tasered him.
This is what the Marion Police Department says happened.
Officers were responding to a call when a man who didn't have anything to do with that case approached them "exhibiting hostile behavior."
The department says he was standing in the road with two open bottles of alcohol.
Officers approached him, and he then tried to go back inside Pookies.
When he wasn't allowed inside, police say he pushed a female bartender. That's when officers say they tried to arrest him.
The department says officers then "used force to take the male into custody."
Part of that arrest was recorded on video. It was posted on Marissa Acree's Facebook page. She was not there, but posted the video from an associate who was a bystander at the time.
The department said the man "refused to comply with verbal commands and lawful orders to remove his hands from under his body."
They said, "Verbal commands and closed hand strikes failed, so an officer used a Taser."
In online chats, some say the force used was excessive, while others disagree.
We do not yet know if there is police body camera footage of the arrest.
the Marion Police Department does say in its news release that the arrest and the circumstances surrounding it, including the officer's behavior, are under an internal investigation.
Jeramey K. Brown Jr., 22, of Benton, Illinois, was the man arrested.
He faces charges of disorderly conduct, battery, and resisting police officers.