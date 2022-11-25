SACRAMENTO, CA (KCRA) — It’s not exactly an uncommon sight — trash in streets and along roads. But when a California man saw another driver litter, he decided to do something about it.
The scene was a familiar one: cars stopped at a railroad crossing in Sacramento. Then, another common sight: someone ditching trash out their window without a second thought.
Enter: Mitch Harris.
"I just decided to get out and do something about it,” Harris says. "I expected a lot more cussing, yelling and confrontation."
With his truck's dash camera rolling and his construction vest on, he remembers his heart beating fast and asking himself: Is this a good idea? He doesn’t usually think of himself as a confrontational person, so he wasn’t sure how this would go.
“I was right here at the light. I was in the middle lane,” Harris recalls. “I saw his window crack, and he threw out a brown paper napkin, and that's when I kind of knew the opportunity was perfect.”
He says what happened next was unexpected.
"I just held it, looked at him, he rolled his window down, said thank you, took it, rolled it back up, and I went back to the truck,” Harris says. “He did the right thing, which I have to compliment him. He was not yelling at me or anything like that."
The story could end there, but it doesn’t.
"My wife convinced me to post it to Reddit. So, I clipped it, put it online and went to bed,” Harris recalls. “And the next morning I woke up to several hundred comments and immediately thought I was in for it."
Instead, the comments were full of accolades, with people writing”
"Sacramento has found our prince!"
"Some heroes wear capes. This hero wears a construction vest."
"Sir, send me your Venmo. I’m gonna buy you a beer."
That last commenter made good on their promise.
"I had someone Venmo me money for beer, and yeah, it was quite a reaction,” Harris says. "I'm not sure I'd do it again. In hindsight it was a little scary, but I hope that, you know, that one story encourages other people to at least keep the trash in their car."
And even as small an act as it was — a single piece of trash not on the street — Harris hopes it inspires others to just do what's right.
"It just was an opportunity to make the place we live in a little bit better," he says.