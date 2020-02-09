NYPD (NBC) -- Newly released surveillance video shows a gunman shooting at officers inside a police station in the Bronx Sunday morning.
The surveillance video shows the gunman walking into the station.
He briefly disappears off screen.
Police say the gunman shot at one officer, who was hit in the arm.
The officer returned fire, but did not hit the gunman.
You can see others in the side room scrambling to get away.
Police say the gunman then went into the side room and shot at two people there, including a civilian, but missed.
The gunman then went back to the lobby with the gun, dropped to the floor, and surrendered.
Police say he ran out of bullets.
The shooting inside the police station came less than 12 hours after authorities say the same gunman shot at two officers sitting in a police van. One officer was wounded.
Police say both injured officers are expected to fully recover.