LOUISVILLE, KY (NBC News) — Video released Thursday by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows former officer Brett Hankison being booked into jail last week – on the day a grand jury indicted him on charges of wanton endangerment in the Breonna Raylor shooting case.
Time stamped video from the Shelby County Detention Center shows Hankison getting out of a patrol car in the sally port and led to the building on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Inside, Hankison, wearing a purple T-shirt and jeans, freely walked around, waiting to be fingerprinted and have a mug shot taken.
He leaned on his arms at a window, speaking with an officer through the window, moving his legs back and forth, while other officers and jail workers talked and waited.
Hankison’s bond was set at $15,000. He was released the same day.