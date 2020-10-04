KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — Activists in Kansas City, Missouri, are decrying the manner in which police arrested a pregnant woman. Video shows an officer kneeling on her back.
A police spokesperson says that video doesn't tell the whole story. He says several people were involved in a physical altercation, and claims the woman grabbed and touched responding officers.
Outside of Kansas City Police headquarters, people gathered in support of 25-year-old Deja Stallings.
Cellphone video captured her arrest Wednesday night. An officer is seen putting his knee to her back as he handcuffed her.
"The most recent act of brutality of a pregnant woman, an unborn child, is yet another example of the culture of brutality, callousness and disregard for the citizens of our community,” said Kevin Woolfolk with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.
Rodney Williams with NAACP Kansas City said: "This cannot and will not be dismissed – this double assault on humanity."
"We are seeking to have the license of Chief Smith and Officer Newton revoked,” attorney Stacy Shaw said.
Friday, police shared surveillance video showing an altercation involving the woman at a gas station on 35th and Prospect.
Later, officers are seen trying to arrest a man and say she tried to hinder the arrest. The crowd then moves out of sight.
Police said they arrested the woman for physically interfering with an arrest.
The way the incident was handled deepening a rift when the city is calling for unity to address violence.
"We do not trust them, and we will not work with them on those matters until we see change and movement to what is called real respectful collaboration and restorative justice,” said Gwen Grant with the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.
Kansas City Police released another video of the incident Friday. It features arrows and descriptions to help viewers make sense of the altercation.