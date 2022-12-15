VIENNA, IL — Jill Betts says she's been driving buses for Vienna High School for so long, she's "even been able to transport the grandchildren" of her original students. After 33 years, she's retiring.
“It has been a wonderful experience working at Vienna High School. I want to thank you for an awesome experience. It has been great being able to transport the students that I have grown to love," Betts explained in a statement included in a release about her retirement on Jan. 31.
Superintendent Joshua Stafford says Betts has been an instrumental driver, helping students start the day off on the right foot for many years.
"She not only greeted them with a smile and positive words, but frequently listened to students’ concerns, guided through tough situations, and literally brought warm cookies along for the journey," Stafford explained in a statement included in the release.
Now, Stafford says, they are actively looking for someone with just as much love to fill the opening.
People interested in applying for the permanent bus-driving position can click here for information about the position's minimum requirements.
School officials say they are willing to help the right applicant meet minimum qualifications if they do not currently meet them.
According to the release, pay is regionally competitive, with experience being considered.
Drivers will reportedly receive benefits, including:
- 14 paid sick days
- 3 paid personal days
- $500 per month paid toward health insurance
- Access to 403b, dental, vision, and life insurance
- Enrollment in the Illinois Municipal Retirement System
- Guaranteed minimum pay for a.m. and p.m. routes
- Extra driving and trips available
- Access to well-maintained and equipped buses.
To apply, send a resume with references to Gayla Sanders, Vienna HSD 13-3, 601 North First St. Vienna, IL 62995. You can also email your resume and references to apply@viennahs.com.