VIENNA, IL — Vienna High School is hosting a Business and Community Leader Dinner on March 31.
The school says the meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m., will include a meal and feature guest speakers Voyage Senior Living Chief People Officer Kimberly Barr and Ken Stoner, who works with the Illinois Small Business Development Center. Vienna Mayor Steve Penrod will also speak at the event, with plans to discus the New Home Development Program.
"We have a great community. Bringing together our business and community leaders is a vital step in encouraging continued growth. We want all business and community leaders to come and enjoy an evening together with their peers and hear information that is relevant to them and their success," Superintendent Joshua Stafford said in a statement.
The school asks those who wish to attend the meeting to RSVP via viennahs.com/cc.