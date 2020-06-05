VIENNA, IL — Vienna has voted to bring back Rick Metcalf, who formerly coached in the district, to be the head girls basketball coach at the high school. Vienna also has named Staci Shafer as head cheerleading coach and Shauna Yadloski as assistant cheerleading coach.
School Superintendent Joshua Stafford says Coach Metcalf graduated from Mayville State with a double major in physical education and social science. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2009 with a compiled win-loss record of 608-198 as head coach and 46 championships since 1991.
Metcalf is the only coach in Illinois who has coached in the IBCA all-star game as head coach for both the boys and girls division, says Stafford.
In his basketball career, he has had only one losing season as a player or coach since 1975. Before being a high school coach, Metcalf was an assistant coach at Kankakee Community College, Murray State, and Mayville State.
Mr. Metcalf shared, “I am excited to join the Vienna Eagles family again. I am looking forward to a great year with this group of talented athletes."
Staci Shafer is a 1998 graduate of Vienna High School and has coached the cheer team at the grade school the last 7 years.
Coach Shafer worked diligently to create a successful competition cheer team that is now recognized and respected throughout the state, says Stafford. The Vienna Grade Team started competing four years ago and she has led teams to state championships in Springfield every year since.
Stafford says with regional competition wins the past four years, her teams have filled the trophy case at VGS. This year the team placed in top ten in the state, competing against schools more than double their size. Shafer says she is looking forward to leading the Eagles Cheer Team and helping them reach new heights.
"I am so excited to be the cheer coach at my alma mater," says Shafer. "I've been attending Vienna High School basketball games my entire life and was a VHS cheerleader from 1994-98. Cheerleading and specifically competitive cheerleading is something that I'm very passionate about, and I look forward to adding to the long-standing traditions here at Vienna High School."
Additionally, Shauna Yadolski is a 1999 graduate of Pinckneyville High School where she was a dancer on the school's competitive dance team. She worked at ICCA invitational competitions and state championships during high school and college and has served as the assistant coach at Vienna Grade School the past year.
Yadloski says she is looking forward to the new challenge and she enjoys working with the talented athletes and watching them grow and achieve their goals.
Stafford says Shafer serves as the Executive Director of the John A. Logan College Foundation and Yadloski works as a Nurse Practitioner in Paducah, KY. The two will continue to coach the Vienna Rams Cheer Team in addition to the Vienna Eagles Cheer Team. Shafer says she believes this dual coaching role will bring continuity to the cheer programs and also plans to connect the Buncombe, Cypress, New Simpson Hill, and Vienna cheers programs in the dual district systems to ensure success for many years to come.
Athletic director David Hill shared, “Both of these individuals bring great experience to our program and I look forward to where they will lead it into the long term future.”