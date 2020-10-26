JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Late Sunday night, Vienna Schools Superintendent Joshua Stafford released an update via Facebook on the tragic car crash that left three students dead and three more in the hospital with injuries.
In the post, Stafford says Vienna sophomore Aidan Roger Baker, Vienna junior Brayden Riley King, and Goreville senior Jordan Davidson have all passed away and their families have been notified.
Stafford also says Vienna sophomores Max Koehler and Dylan Harris, as well as Harrisburg student Macie Turvold are all at hospitals in St. Louis. Stafford says Harris and Turvold are both in critical condition, while Koehler is in critical, unstable condition.
The superintendent says school will be in session Monday and the day will be spent being available to students and supporting each other. Stafford says while the administration hopes that everyone will be at school, he understands if students are unable to attend.
Stafford ended the update expressing gratitude for the community who went to the prayer vigil Sunday night.
Wildfires Steakhouse, in Vienna, says in a post on their Facebook page, all proceeds from this coming Wednesday evening Fried Chicken dinners will be donated to the families of the Vienna and Goreville High School students who were involved in the crash.
Eldorado High School, in Eldorado, Illinois, says they will be collecting donations all week to send to the families of the crash victims.