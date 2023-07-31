VIENNA, IL — Making connections across the globe: That's the goal of a southern Illinois high school as it encourages families to participate in its foreign exchange student program.
Vienna High School leaders are asking the families in the community to host exchange students from all over the world. They said it’s an opportunity that will benefit the entire community.
There are still 126 students looking for host homes. Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Strafford said this program is good not only for the foreign exchange student to see America, but also for Vienna, Illinois, students to make those connections with students their age from around the world.
The Hupes are a family of four who opened their home last semester to German exchange student Victor.
"Through our church is kind of how we saw it, and we were just kind of curious looking at it. Then, Jacinta made an inquiry," said Jacinta.
Jacinta and Matt Hupe met at Vienna High School. When they heard they could help the school out by hosting students like Victor, they sprang into action.
"They become such a part of your family," said Jacinta.
They said their family’s experience with Victor was like no other. "You don't have to be able to do expensive trips or things like that. It's just incorporating them into your day-to-day life," Jacinta said.
She said the biggest bonus was the reaction their sons, Deacon and Camden, had to Victor coming to stay with them.
"I was able to have a big brother, and I never had a big brother, and I only had a little brother," said 12-year-old Camden.
Deacon and Camden each said they learned a lot about Victor and where he is from.
"From his house it was like a 30-minute drive to Munich," said Camden.
Jacinta and Matt said finding Victor was thanks to pax.org, the Program of Academic Exchange’s website, where all available students are listed. Host families can even put in preferences to find a student who best fits their family. Matt said he encourages families who are interested to start the process now.
"The earlier you get in on the program, the longer you get to meet them before they come over," said Matt.
For the Hupes, sending Victor back home was hard, and his visit will never be forgotten.
"It was awesome having him, because he fit into our family so good," said Camden.
If you want to host an exchange student for Vienna High School, you still have time to sign up for the upcoming fall semester. All exchange students are between the ages of 14 and 18.