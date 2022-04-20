VIENNA, IL — Vienna High School in southern Illinois is looking for families willing to host foreign exchange students.
Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford says the school needs host families for the 2022-2023 school year.
This year, the high school hosted Mark Sharovarov from Ukraine, Amshaj Un Nisa from Pakistan and Balqis Putri from Indonesia. Stafford says the program is fun as well as educational and has created many opportunities for growth for the school, students, families and the community.
One of the organizations the school works with for its exchange program is PAX Academic Exchange. Click here for more information about PAX.
Stafford says families interested in hosting students can also reach out to him at joshuawstafford@viennahighschool.com for more information or to regional PAX coordinator Lisa Thomas at thomaslisam@gmail.com.