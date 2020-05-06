VIENNA, IL -- Vienna High School graduation will take place on Friday, May 15, a previously scheduled, but it'll have some changes.
Superintendent Joshua Stafford says the celebration will begin at 5:15 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem and graduation speeches.
Graduates will then be able to get their diplomas by driving through the school's parking lot. There will only be one car per graduate.
A parade route will be open for people to line as graduates leave with their diplomas. Friends and family are encouraged to line up along the parade route while maintaining social distancing.
Students are also encouraged to decorate their cars.
The graduation will also be available for those to livestream by clicking here.