vienna high school

VIENNA, IL — “We all start our day with that first interaction and that interaction sets the tone," said Superintendent Joshua Stafford in a Monday release. 

That's why they've hired Tina Smock and Mary Mullinix, two experienced bus drivers Stafford says will set a "positive, welcoming tone" for students taking the bus. 

In a statement included in the release, Smock — an animal lover and soap maker — explained working for Vienna has been a goal of hers since she moved to the city nearly 20 years ago.

She has over 15 years of bus-driving experience, and she says she's very excited to be working with the students and staff. 

Prior to be hired on full-time, Smock was working as a substitute for the district, the release explains.

Now, she takes students to the Illinois Laborers Construction Craft Preparation Program each day. 

Mullinix — who started driving a bus when she moved to Southern Illinois in 1997 and eventually became a substitute teacher — had actually decided she was going to go into retirement. But when she saw an open position at Vienna, she changed her mind.

Mullinix is described as a woman who adores her four grandchildren and is active in ministry.

According to the release, she's a worship leader and has published two faith-based books. 

Stafford say she will be driving a morning and evening route that covers portions of the Ozark.