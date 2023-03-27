VIENNA, IL — “We all start our day with that first interaction and that interaction sets the tone," said Superintendent Joshua Stafford in a Monday release.
That's why they've hired Tina Smock and Mary Mullinix, two experienced bus drivers Stafford says will set a "positive, welcoming tone" for students taking the bus.
In a statement included in the release, Smock — an animal lover and soap maker — explained working for Vienna has been a goal of hers since she moved to the city nearly 20 years ago.
She has over 15 years of bus-driving experience, and she says she's very excited to be working with the students and staff.
Prior to be hired on full-time, Smock was working as a substitute for the district, the release explains.
Now, she takes students to the Illinois Laborers Construction Craft Preparation Program each day.
Mullinix — who started driving a bus when she moved to Southern Illinois in 1997 and eventually became a substitute teacher — had actually decided she was going to go into retirement. But when she saw an open position at Vienna, she changed her mind.
Mullinix is described as a woman who adores her four grandchildren and is active in ministry.
According to the release, she's a worship leader and has published two faith-based books.
Stafford say she will be driving a morning and evening route that covers portions of the Ozark.