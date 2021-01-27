VIENNA, IL — Vienna, Illinois, Mayor Jon Simmons died Wednesday at his home. He was 79 years old.
Simmons, who was also a longtime auctioneer in southern Illinois, died at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Funeral arrangements, which have not yet been finalized, are begin handled by the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois.
Members of the community are mourning the loss of their mayor. In a statement shared to Facebook Wednesday, Shawnee Worship Center in Vienna said the city "has lost a champion."
"Mayor Simmons was an enthusiastic supporter of all that we did from stopping by during Chicken & Dumpling Dinners to ensuring proper road maintenance near the church and even helping with the set up of our community events," the church says.
"While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life of service to this community, and to our nation," the statement says. Simmons was a Vietnam War veteran.