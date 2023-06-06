VIENNA, IL — "Being able to better equip the SRO program is a win for everyone.”
That's according to Vienna City Police Department Chief Jim Miller, who was able to secure several new squad cars for the district's school resource officer program.
According to a release from the district, the cars were previously used by the Illinois Tollway Authority.
They reportedly came fully equipped, with the exception of needing some additional communications equipment.
Miller said in a statement included in the release the district gets a lot of activity and traffic on a daily basis, and these cars will help ensure student safety.
According to Superintendent Joshua Stafford, SROs are fully sworn, certified law enforcement officers with affiliations with the police or sheriff's departments.
He says the district is grateful to the City of Vienna for their cooperation in ensuring the district has SROs. He also explained why he feels the SRO program is so important.
“We live in a great community and I am thankful for the peace that we all get to enjoy each day. The people of this community make that possible. At the same time, with many things that we have all watched in the world around us, it is vitally important to be vigilant in making our students as safe as possible. The SRO program has been one aspect of school safety that is valuable in this effort," he stated.
The cars are expected to be used as summer-related school activities kick-off and will continue service as the regular school year starts back in August.
According to the release, the SRO program "aids in the safety and security of Buncombe Grade, Cypress Grade, New Simpson Hill Grade, Vienna Grade and Vienna High, in cooperation with the Vienna City Police Department."