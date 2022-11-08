Kassidy Taylor

VIENNA, IL — High School is stressful, but Vienna senior Kassidy Taylor has one less thing to worry about. 

According to a Tuesday release, Taylor participated in a youth leadership event at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Unbeknownst to her, she was selected to receive a full-ride scholarship to the university following the event.

SIUC Chancellor Austin Lane presented her with the surprise scholarship during a special assembly at Vienna Highschool, KFVS 12 reported.

The release explained Taylor had already been accepted into SIU when she received the scholarship. 

Superintendent Joshua Stafford said in a statement in the release,"It's always exciting to hear about our student's future career plans and watch as those plans are made and then put into action."

