VIENNA, IL — The only grocery store in Vienna, Illinois, will reopen at a temporary new location, after a recent fire caused the original building to close.
The fire erupted late last month at Miles Brothers Foods on North 1st Street. Owners Chad and Chance Miles, who are Vienna natives, announced they had to close the grocery store.
"First, I didn't believe it," said Chad of his reaction to the fire. "Then, it was kind of shock. And then, disappointment set in."
Chad told Local 6 they are still waiting to hear what caused the fire and whether they can reuse the building.
With the closure of Miles Brothers Foods, Vienna residents needed to travel to Anna, Marion or Metropolis to get to the nearest grocery stores, which are 25- to 30-minute drives away.
To continue operating, the Miles brothers decided to reopen at a temporary location in the same building as Marshall Tactical Outfitters at 97 Red Bud Lane. They and their employees began setting the space up about a week ago.
"We really just wanted to try to get something going for not only ourselves, but for my employees so they would still have a job, and then, you know, for the people in the community so they wouldn't have to travel," said Chad.
The Miles brothers plan to open the new temporary location on Saturday, March 13. They will then remain open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
"I hope it's just crazy, stupid busy," said Chance.
When asked what made all this possible, Chance replied, "Good people. Good employees, friends. Harry over there (at Marshall Tactical Outfitters) giving us a chance to get in the building. It's been good."
The temporary new location will feature not only grocery items, but deli, meat and dairy products.
Chad said they as they were setting up the space, they received help from the community, including shelves from Marshall Tactical Outfitters.
"It shows everybody cares. I mean, we got Rodney Gholson, Gholson Financial, bringing us lunch (Thursday)," said Chad. "It's a close knit, close knit town."
Carrie Griffin, who used to work in the grocery store in the '80s when it was under different ownership as an IGA store, said it's vital for it to stay in business.
"It's at least 20, 25 miles to the closest grocery store, and if you want to buy your supplies for a week or for two weeks, you, well, you have to go 25 miles to get them," said Griffin. "So, it's important, because a lot of the elderly here in this county, they used to shop at that IGA store."
Chad said when the "open" sign finally lights up on Saturday at the temporary location, he hopes to feel relief.
"I'm sure we'll probably be busy," he said.
The Miles brothers bought the grocery store in 2018, after it abruptly closed under the previous owner as an IGA store.
For updates on Miles Brothers Foods' new temporary location, visit the business' Facebook page.