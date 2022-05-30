KANSAS CITY (KCTV) — A Vietnam War veteran from Kansas is walking dozens of miles in honor of the soldiers who died in the war.
William Elston plans to walk more than 58,000 steps Monday, from the city of Lawrence to Ottawa, Kansas.
He believes the walk will take him about 10 hours to complete.
Elston says each step will represent a U.S. service member who died in Vietnam – 58,220 soldiers died in the conflict.
By the war's end, more than 2,600 service members were listed as missing in action.
The U.S. government reports that, as of April, more than 1,500 Americans are still unaccounted for.