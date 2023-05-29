PADUCAH — Vietnam service members from the Purchase area who didn't come home from the war are remembered at the Vietnam Veterans Monument in Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza in Paducah. The plaza also includes historical markers and monuments for those who served and laid down their lives in World War II, the Korean War, and the war on terrorism.
Those local fallen heroes were honored Monday at the plaza by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 337.
Many were there to pay their respects to Vietnam veterans who gave their lives.
"I hope everybody here will remember this is Memorial Day, and we remember those who gave their lives, more than 58,000 of them in Vietnam. And I knew two of them who also went to Heath High School as I did — Herbert Seaton and Jimmy Cruise — and that's too many, but we do remember them. We love them and appreciate them," says David Green, a former public affairs specialist in the US Army.
This was the 39th year for this ceremony.