PADUCAH — Local veterans were honored Monday at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Dolly McNutt Memorial Plaza in downtown Paducah by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 337.
White crosses with the names of chapter members who have died along with the names of 40 local veterans who died in Vietnam are on display at the bottom of the memorial.
"This area, the Purchase area, in Vietnam paid a heavy price, there's no doubt about it," said Dr. Gordon Williams with the Vietnam Veterans of America chapter. He said they continue to honor the veterans to make sure their deep bonds are never forgotten.
"I knew all of these men, every one of them. And for everyone of them there is a very personal and interesting story. Each one of these guys was unique and different and wonderful in their own ways. I miss them all," Williams said.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial has been in place at Dolly McNutt Plaza for 36 years now.