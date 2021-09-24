COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC-TV) — A Tennessee community is remembering those impacted by a mass shooting at a grocery store
Prayers filled the air as residents in Collierville held a vigil Friday afternoon to remember the victims and those affected by Thursday’s shooting at Kroger.
One person, Olivia King, died from her injuries. Fourteen others were also injured.
Witnesses who were inside Kroger recalled the terrifying moments, and thanked those who were there for them.
"It's been a very trying last few hours. Sarah and I didn't know each other before, but now I told her from the beginning that she's my guardian angel,” a survivor said through tears, holding hands with another survivor. "We ran and hit and heard everything. It was very, very traumatic."
"For our police department, our fire department, EMTs, first responders, all of your partners, job well done is not enough,” the woman identified as Sarah said. “So we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Ten of the victims in the shooting were employees, and five were customers.
Police have know the shooter as 29-year-old Uk Thang, who was a third-party vendor for the grocery store.