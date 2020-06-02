MURRAY, KY — Not all protests across the nation have been violent.
People in Murray, Kentucky, attended a vigil Monday night.
They held candles, signs, and lined the side of the road.
Their signs said things like "Black Lives Matter" and "White Silence is violence."
One of the event organizers says she things silence can speak volumes.
"I think that during the tragedies that have happened in the last week and over and over again since time that we can remember," Shannon Davis-Roberts says. "It deserves a moment of silence and respect and mourning so we thought for our community a silent vigil would be best suited."