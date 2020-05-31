MURRAY — A community vigil is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Monday in Murray, Kentucky.
An organizer of the vigil tells Local 6 it will be held in memory of lives lost through acts of injustice motivated by hate and power.
The silent vigil will take place in front of Roy Stewart Stadium. The organizer said the event will be a statement against racism.
The organizer who spoke with Local 6 said Dr. Brian Clardy, an associate professor of history at Murray State University, will lead the vigil with an invocation.