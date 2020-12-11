WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A southern Illinois woman accused of killing an 11-year-old girl appeared in court for the first time Friday.
Julia Bevely faces three counts of murder in the stabbing death of 11-year-old Jade Marie Beasley. The child was killed Saturday afternoon in a home on Songbird Road, just northeast of the Marion, Illinois,
Investigators say Bevely was living with the girl's father. Announcing her arrest Wednesday, Williamson County State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti said Bevely called 911 on Saturday, claiming she saw a man leaving the home, and that she found the child dead when she entered the home. However, investigators now believe Bevely is the person responsible for the girl's death.
During her court appearance Friday, Bevely was appointed a public defender. He bond remains at $2 million.
A candlelight vigil will be held for Beasley at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Williamson County Fairgrounds at 101 North Fair St. Organizers say attendees are expected to wear masks and follow the state's social distancing guidelines. Those who have their own candles are asked to bring them to the vigil if they can.