OBION COUNTY, TN — A prayer vigil will be held Monday evening for three missing boaters crews are searching for in west Tennessee.
Two Obion County High Schools students and the father of one of the teens were reported missing Sunday night after they did not return from a fishing tournament on Pickwick Lake in Hardin County, Tennessee.
The students, both members of the Obion Central High School fishing team, are each 15 years old. The father is 43 years old. The three missed the tournament weigh-in Saturday, but organizers believed they'd left early, and they were not reported missing until 9 p.m. Sunday.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the bass boat the three were believed to be in was recovered Monday morning on the Tennessee River below the dam near Savannah.
A prayer vigil is being held at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Obion County Central gym.
Organizers say all are welcome to attend.