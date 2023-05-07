Virginia Moore, a sign language interpreter who became especially prominent during the pandemic, passed away Saturday.
Moore announced in October of 2020 she had been diagnosed with stage one uterine cancer.
Moore and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed Kentucky, sometimes daily during the pandemic, with Team Kentucky updates.
The governor posted on social media about the loss, saying Moore taught us all the importance of leading with love and inclusion.
The Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing also posted about Moore, saying their "hearts are broken" and they "will forever feel her absence." They added "memorial donations can be made in her name to KSD Jacob’s Hall Museum or to the Knowledge Center on Deafness."
The KCDHH said memorial services are still pending at this time but will be released as they become available.