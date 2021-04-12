(CNN) — One of two police officers accused of using excessive force in a Virginia traffic stop has been fired following an investigation, the town manager said late Sunday.
The Windsor, Virginia, officers pointed guns at, pepper sprayed and pushed a Black US Army officer to the ground during the traffic stop last December. In an incident report, the police officers claim they believed the Army officer was missing a license plate on his new SUV. A temporary dealer plate was taped inside the vehicle's rear window.
Second Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, is suing over the incident, claiming the two officers violated his rights guaranteed under the First and Fourth Amendments.
Nazario, who was in uniform, was driving a new Chevrolet Tahoe on December 5, 2020, when he was pulled over, the lawsuit says. The vehicle was new enough that Nazario did not have permanent license plates, it says, but he had "cardboard temporary plates" taped to the inside of the rear window.
One of the officers, Joe Gutierrez, has been fired, Town Manager William Saunders confirmed to CNN. The other officer, Daniel Crocker, is still employed by the police department, Saunders said.
A statement from the town didn't give the date of Gutierrez's firing.
CNN has tried unsuccessfully to reach the officers for comment. It's unclear whether they have legal representation that would comment. CNN has also reached out to Windsor Police Chief Rodney Riddle for comment.
The town launched an investigation because of the use of force in the incident.
"At the conclusion of this investigation, it was determined that Windsor Police Department policy was not followed. This resulted in disciplinary action, and department-wide requirements for additional training were implemented beginning in January and continue up to the present. Since that time, Officer Gutierrez was also terminated from his employment," a statement released by the town Sunday said.
Nazario's lawsuit, filed in US District Court and first reported by The Virginian-Pilot, claims unlawful seizure, excessive force, illegal search, violating his First Amendment right to free speech, and common law assault, battery and false imprisonment.
Footage of the incident has drawn widespread condemnation, including from Gov. Ralph Northam, who called it "disturbing." He said he was "directing the Virginia State Police to conduct an independent investigation."
"Our Commonwealth has done important work on police reform," Northam tweeted Sunday, "but we must keep working to ensure that Virginians are safe during interactions with police, the enforcement of laws is fair and equitable and people are held accountable."