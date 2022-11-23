Chesapeake VA — The person suspected of killing 6 people in a Virginia Walmart shooting was an employee, Chief of Chesapeake Police Mark Solesky said in a Wednesday morning briefing.
According to Solesky, six people were killed and four are being treated in area hospitals as a result of the deadly shooting.
A message from Chesapeake Mayor Rick West. pic.twitter.com/YqCW98S8lO— City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022
Officials believe the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, bringing the total number of deaths to seven. Solesky reported the shooter likely used a pistol in the attack, but did not yet have a clear motive. He said the investigation is ongoing.
Solesky says the Walmart location will stay closed as officials process the scene in cooperation with the FBI, which will likely take several days. Further updates on the incident will be provided through the city's official Twitter page, which you can find here.