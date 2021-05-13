kycohn and kjae.jpg

Kycohn poses with KJae in one of KJae's YouTube videos.

MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of a life taken too soon — a virtual bass fishing tournament will be held to benefit the Kjae Milliken Outdoor Scholarship.

Thursday is the last day to register for the tournament, which will kick off Thursday night on the West Kentucky FCA Facebook page and last through Sunday.

You can click here to register. Registration is $15 for individuals and $60 for teams. 

The West Kentucky FCA says you can be apart of this tournament by fishing anywhere — on public or private waters — and all small mouth, spotted, and large mouth bass will be accepted. 

Milliken Family.jpg

Local 6 first told you about the Milliken family tragedy in December 2020, just a few days before Christmas. 

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say the Milliken family died in their home on Smith's Lane, south of Mayfield. Troopers say 41-year-old Kyle Milliken shot his 35-year-old wife, Ashley, and their two sons, 13-year-old Kjae and 8-year-old Kycohn, before turning the gun on himself. 

The family's funerals happened back in December. 

Since then, the Mayfield community honored the boys with a bench in Kess Creek Park

BENCH KJAE KYCOHN MILLIKEN