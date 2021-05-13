2 more days till @WestKyFCA Outdoors fish anywhere tournament. You can register and get info at this link https://t.co/5a3z5zcX3C pic.twitter.com/kOCUDgz97T— -Brad Lawson (@WKYFCAOUTDOORS) May 13, 2021
MAYFIELD, KY — In honor of a life taken too soon — a virtual bass fishing tournament will be held to benefit the Kjae Milliken Outdoor Scholarship.
Thursday is the last day to register for the tournament, which will kick off Thursday night on the West Kentucky FCA Facebook page and last through Sunday.
You can click here to register. Registration is $15 for individuals and $60 for teams.
The West Kentucky FCA says you can be apart of this tournament by fishing anywhere — on public or private waters — and all small mouth, spotted, and large mouth bass will be accepted.
Local 6 first told you about the Milliken family tragedy in December 2020, just a few days before Christmas.
Troopers with Kentucky State Police say the Milliken family died in their home on Smith's Lane, south of Mayfield. Troopers say 41-year-old Kyle Milliken shot his 35-year-old wife, Ashley, and their two sons, 13-year-old Kjae and 8-year-old Kycohn, before turning the gun on himself.
The family's funerals happened back in December.
Since then, the Mayfield community honored the boys with a bench in Kess Creek Park.