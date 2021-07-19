PADUCAH– The KTYC will host a public hearing on Zoom for the project "641 Connect: Eddyville to Fredonia," at 6 p.m Monday.
Following years of studies and public engagement, the KYTC is moving forward with a project to improve safety along U.S 641 in Lyon and Caldwell counties.
641 Connect will realign 9.2 miles of U.S 641 as a four-lane highway. The project has been in the works for 15 years, and the KYTC has used public input as they planned along the way.
KYTC Project Manager Chris Kuntz said the KYTC has worked with local residents, property owners, business leaders and elected officials to review plans for U.S 641.
"The existing two-lane highway between Eddyville and Fredonia has an above-average crash rate and was not designed to carry the large volume of commercial trucks that currently use the roadway," Kuntz said. "Improving safety for daily commuters and constructing a new highway that will meet qualifications to become a part of the National Truck Network is at the top of the project's priority list."
To register for the virtual public hearing, click here. Use the same link to deliver a comment on the project that can be discussed during the meeting Monday.