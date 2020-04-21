PADUCAH — Paducah students will not return to school this academic year, but dates have been set for Paducah Tilghman High School's virtual honors night and commencement ceremonies.
Paducah Tilghman High's virtual honors night video will be released at 7 p.m. on May 8, and a virtual commencement video for the class of 2020 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 15.
Paducah Public Schools are continuing with nontraditional instruction days. In a news release announcing the honors night and commencement dates, the district also announced the last days of instruction for its Head Start, elementary, middle and high school students.
The last day of instruction for Paducah Head Start is May 5. The last day for Paducah Tilghman High School and Paducah Middle School will be May 8.
For Clark Elementary, McNabb Elementary, and Morgan Elementary, the last day will be May 11. For the elementary schools, the last day of instruction will be a half day.
The news release says the district's elementary schools will have different end date than the middle and high school because of the number of instruction hours required for the academic year. The state is requiring that students complete 1,062 hours of instruction for the school year.
"Since our elementary schools have 30 minutes of recess in a school day, that puts them a bit short of having 1,062 hours of instruction on May 8," Superintendent Donald Shively said in the news release. "To meet the required 1,062 hours of instruction, our elementary schools will need to complete a half day of instruction on May 11."